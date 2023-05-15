Colwood’s Royal Bay grocery store opening May 25!

Local meat and produce, plus a licensed café, fresh meals and so much more

The new Royal Bay Quality Foods opens May 25! Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Every new community needs a few key items before it truly feels like home: a neighbourhood hub, a coffee shop and an ‘everything store’ where you can pick up daily essentials.

Well, Colwood’s Royal Bay is officially on the home stretch, with the new Quality Foods opening May 25. It’s more than just your local Island grocer — in addition to home grown produce, farm fresh meats and other groceries, the brand new store has a sushi bar, Chinese Kitchen, and the fully licensed Perk Avenue Café.

“We first tried Perk Avenue in our Port Alberni store in 1995, and it became so popular we soon put a café into all of our stores,” says Dianna Rivard, who has worked with Quality Foods since they opened their first store in Qualicum Beach in 1982.

READ MORE: The local grocer is more than just a store — it’s a meeting place, and even a wedding venue!

The new Royal Bay Quality Foods will feature a fully liscensed Perk Avenue Cafe with snacks and drinks, plus a sushi bar, The Chinese Kitchen, signature Black Angus beef at the meat counter and much more!

The first Perk Avenue Café only served coffee and sweets, but Royal Bay’s version has an expanded menu for shoppers to stop by for a pint and something to eat (or just a coffee or tea) while meeting with friends.

“In addition to Perk Avenue, we also have a huge full service deli, a sushi bar offering fresh handmade sushi and The Chinese Kitchen. It’s often praised as the best Chinese food in town,” Rivard says.

If you prefer to entertain at home, the new Royal Bay Quality Foods offers premium ingredients to please your tastebuds.

Signature Black Angus beef: Western Canadian, AAA, aged 21 days, and available in both grab-and-go packs and custom cuts from the meat counter.

Cheese World: An incredible variety of cheeses from around the world, and right here on Vancouver Island.

Island Farmhouse Poultry: Farm fresh chicken from local producers just a short drive from the Royal Bay store.

Visit the Royal Bay Quality Foods at their grand opening, May 25! Find the store in The Commons at Royal Bay on Latoria Boulevard, open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. To shop online, find the latest flyer and learn more about the store, visit qualityfoods.com.

ColwoodGroceriesShop Local