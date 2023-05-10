Cowichan Craft Beer and Food Festival on an alternating schedule

Chemainus hosting Fall Festival in October first and the next Beer Festival in 2024

The next Cowichan Craft Beer and Food Festival in Chemainus will be in 2024, building on the great success of the 2022 event. (File photo by Don Bodger)

It didn’t have to be one or the other.

With two highly-successful events and limited resources, the Chemainus Business Improvement Association had to make a decision on the Cowichan Craft Beer and Food Festival and the Fall Festival and Fun Run.

The creative solution was to retain both, but on alternating years.

As a result, the next Fall Festival and Fun Run will happen Oct. 28, 2023 and the next Cowichan Craft Beer and Food Festival in August of 2024.

“We are beyond excited to announce that our small society, run by a team of passionate volunteer business owners and myself as the sole employee, will now officially be hosting our beloved summer Beer and Food Festival and our Fall Festival/Fun Run events alternating bi-annually,” stated Krystal Adams, the CBIA’s executive director. “While planning such large events can be a challenge, it means that each year we need to assess which event we can commit to and which we cannot.

“As both events hold equal importance to the community, they require sole attention due to their heavy workload. As a small society it is not possible to do both in the same year. This new schedule allows us to pre-plan and focus all of our efforts and resources on creating an even more unforgettable experience for our attendees in an alternating pattern so that it’s not all or nothing. We can host multiple events just in alternating years.”

During odd years, such as 2023, the CBIA and its team will host a large Fall Festival, with various autumn focused activities, including a 5K and 2K Fun Run.

“We understand the importance of these two events to the community and by officially creating this schedule, we have secured their futures,” noted Adams.

The Fall Festival and Fun Run is already just on the horizon and taking shape nicely.

But early planning is also being done for the Cowichan Craft Beer and Food Festival next year.

“Following the tremendous success of the 2022 festival, the BIA and its team are eager to continue enhancing and expanding this premier event and has made it a permanent cornerstone to the Chemainus BIA’s event schedule,” added Adams.

“With the festival now taking place every other year, the team will have the dedicated resources to create an even more remarkable experience for all attendees. This alternation gives us the opportunity to assess, morph and grow into something spectacular each time, it’s not just rinse and repeat. We take the best experiences during the event and amplify them, while making the other areas more exciting or easy for guests.”

