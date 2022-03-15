Customers serging to new fabric store location in Langford

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop open new store in Millstream Village

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop have opened a new store in the Millstream Village in Langford. (Limara Yakemchuk/Black Press Media)

There’s a new sheep in town with plenty of wool products for West Shore residents’ sewing pleasures.

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop have officially opened a new store in Langford at Millstream Village.

The shop offers a wide range of fabrics for quilting, drapery, home decor, craft supplies and whatever the creative urge may have inspired, along with other sewing-related accessories.

Located in the shopping plaza at 2401 Millstream Rd., the new location is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information about this store and others nearby, go to millstreamvillage.com.

