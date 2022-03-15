Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop have opened a new store in the Millstream Village in Langford. (Limara Yakemchuk/Black Press Media)

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop have opened a new store in the Millstream Village in Langford. (Limara Yakemchuk/Black Press Media)

Customers serging to new fabric store location in Langford

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop open new store in Millstream Village

There’s a new sheep in town with plenty of wool products for West Shore residents’ sewing pleasures.

Fabricland and Black Sheep Quilt Shop have officially opened a new store in Langford at Millstream Village.

The shop offers a wide range of fabrics for quilting, drapery, home decor, craft supplies and whatever the creative urge may have inspired, along with other sewing-related accessories.

Located in the shopping plaza at 2401 Millstream Rd., the new location is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information about this store and others nearby, go to millstreamvillage.com.

ALSO READ: New Marshalls store in Langford brings boost to women in need

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RetailingWest Shore

Previous story
Floating Nordic-style spa proposed for Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Just Posted

The recent spring concert at Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay raised more than $1,000 for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. (Monterey Storm/Twitter)
Oak Bay student concert raises cash for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Island Health has a supply of Pfizer COVID-19 Paxlovid pills, one of two new therapeutic treatments being used for high-risk patients and people not fully vaccinated. The drug was approved by Health Canada on Jan. 17. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Pfizer)
New COVID therapies make a world of difference for Island Health patients

Lakewood elementary students Keely Paty and Sophia Lynch stack a box onto a cart. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Caring students in Langford organize food drive for spring break

A rendering of a proposed floating sauna for Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Courtesy Havn Experiences Ltd.)
Floating Nordic-style spa proposed for Victoria’s Inner Harbour