Owner Kathy Banks (front), employees Kaylyn Paterson (left) and Sherry Bell (right), and Banks’ husband James Anson were all smiles earlier this spring when Sidney councillors signalled support for zoning and OCP changes that could have allowed the business to operate in an industrial-zoned space. However, a legislative reversal led Banks to seek space elsewhere. (Black Press Media file photo)

Owner Kathy Banks (front), employees Kaylyn Paterson (left) and Sherry Bell (right), and Banks’ husband James Anson were all smiles earlier this spring when Sidney councillors signalled support for zoning and OCP changes that could have allowed the business to operate in an industrial-zoned space. However, a legislative reversal led Banks to seek space elsewhere. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dog grooming business digs up new home in Central Saanich

Pooch Parlour had previously operated illegally out of Sidney industrial zone

A Saanich Peninsula entrepreneur who lost a bid to convince Sidney council to change an industrial zoning designation in West Sidney plans to re-open her dog grooming business in Central Saanich.

Kathy Banks announced Pooch Parlour is setting up a new space at 7135 West Saanich Rd. in the heart of Brentwood Bay and hopes to open in early May.

“It’s pretty,” she said of her new space. “I’m super-excited. I just can’t wait to get back to work. We have a lot of catching up to do.”

Banks is still setting up her new space but will update the public about when her two-month closure will officially come to an end.

The groomer rejected an offer by Sidney council to apply for a temporary use permit to reopen in an industrial space on Malaview Avenue West.

Her business was shut down there in March after Banks, who operated for years elsewhere in Sidney, applied in January 2022 to renew her business licence at the new address. Staff told her the proposed use for the space, personal services, did not comply with the M1 zoning.

RELATED: Sidney councillors flip on initial support for dog grooming business

RELATED: Dog grooming business in Sidney gets a life leash, but reopening months away

While Sidney’s committee-of-the-whole initially recommended that council support her application to amend the OCP and zoning for the location, Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith and Coun. Scott Garnett switched their committee-of-the-whole votes, joining Couns. Barbara Fallot and Terri O’Keeffe in opposing the recommendation.

Council instead passed a motion to rezone the space on Malaview for temporary use, while inviting Banks to apply for a temporary use permit good for one year from its issuance, a process not without added costs, bureaucratic hurdles and stress, Banks told Black Press Media afterward.

In the end, she chose not to pursue overcoming those hurdles and sought suitable space elsewhere on the Peninsula.

Black Press Media reached out to Banks for comment.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich PeninsulaSidney

Previous story
Still time to vote in 2022 Best of the City awards

Just Posted

The dome of the Plaskett telescope at the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory, located on top of Observatory Hill off West Saanich Road can be seen for miles around the area. The observatory will host its first public star party since the pandemic began as part of a full slate of International Astronomy Day celebrations on May 7 in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Astronomy day events in Greater Victoria to launch a summer of star parties

Owner Kathy Banks (front), employees Kaylyn Paterson (left) and Sherry Bell (right), and Banks’ husband James Anson were all smiles earlier this spring when Sidney councillors signalled support for zoning and OCP changes that could have allowed the business to operate in an industrial-zoned space. However, a legislative reversal led Banks to seek space elsewhere. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dog grooming business digs up new home in Central Saanich

Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she scores a try against Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Canada tops Spain in HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series’ return to Langford

Belmont Secondary School students Ian Herrington and Bernardo de Lima Oberg clear invasive species and plant trees on Earth Day (April 22). (Courtesy Dayna Christ-Rowling)
Belmont Secondary School pitching in to keep grounds natural in Langford