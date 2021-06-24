Electric taxi service pulls the plug on Greater Victoria

Current Taxi will maintain Victoria licence, plans to return when economy rebounds

The region’s first and only fully electric taxi fleet is ceasing operations June 28, citing the effects of the pandemic on business. (Current Taxi/Facebook)

Fewer Teslas will be rolling through Greater Victoria as the region’s latest incoming taxi company plans its exit later this month.

Billing itself as the province’s first all-electric fleet, Current Taxi hit Greater Victoria streets in December 2019.

The Kelowna-based company stated in an email that June 28 would be its last day working in the region.

“The effect this pandemic has had on our business over the past 15 months has been substantial. This is an unfortunate outcome, especially for the amazing people that we’ve had working with us in Victoria. This closure is in no way a reflection of their efforts, or our love for our beautiful Capital City,” the statement read.

The company plan to maintain its provincial licenses to operate in Victoria, planning a return when the tourism and employment markets recover.

