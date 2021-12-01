Goldstream Gazette’s Truth and Reconciliation series named national award finalist

Alberni Residential School survivor Kathleen Horne, right, and her husband Doug LaFortune stand by one of LaFortune’s carvings outside the First Peoples House at the University of Victoria on Sept. 24. Horne was featured in the Goldstream Gazette’s special series on Truth and Reconciliation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dec. 1 brought some cheer to publishers across the country as the finalists for the Canadian Online Publishing Awards were announced.

Black Press Media’s Goldstream Gazette received a nod for its special series on Truth and Reconciliation.

COPA announced finalists in four divisions this year – academic, consumer, business to business and media. Under the media category, the Gazette is one of five finalists from across the nation for Best Local Community News/Sports.

The six-part series, published in honour of Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, includes stories from Indigenous residential school survivors, Elders and changemakers in the Greater Victoria region. It was accompanies by two video features.

The COPAs were established in 2009 and are recognized as a premier digital publishing awards program in Canada due to its neutrality. Presented by Masthead Magazine, it is not affiliated with any trade organization or publishing lobby groups.

Winners will be announced in the new year.

Check out each story in the series below:

– ‘It has to be heard’: Greater Victoria survivor recounts torture he endured at Indian Hospital

– ‘It’s about really understanding our history’: Acknowledging truths the first step in reconciliation

– Tsawout residential school survivor no longer afraid to share her story

– Uprooting the ‘old narrative’ by sharing Indigenous stories, experiences

– Saanich Peninsula resident John Elliott is a leading voice in revitalizing language, culture

– Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day is born out of trauma, friendship and hope

