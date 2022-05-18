A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022 that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022 that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Google’s Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

Subsidiary can’t pay staff and suppliers

Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers.

Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs.

The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the “Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.”

Google, which had previously suspended its business operations in Russia, said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, its Android operating system and its Play app store.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

READ MORE: Google plans undersea cable to link B.C. and Japan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

BusinessGoogleRussia

Previous story
Island realtor urges those needing to sell their houses to act fast

Just Posted

Trash collected during a 2019 cleanup and brand audit at Kitsilano Beach on Coast Salish Territory, Vancouver, B.C. being sorted by volunteers. The cleanup was hosted by Surfrider Vancouver. (Photo courtesy of Greenpeace Canada)
B.C. watches as California subpoenas plastic industry over waste, alleged deception

An excavator operator works their way through the demolition of the former Gorge Pointe Pub and Liquor Store in Esquimalt. (Photo by Mindy Demers)
PHOTOS: Esquimalt pub demolished to make way for new development

The Victoria Royals took forwards Rui Han and Zach Spagnuolo in the U.S. priority draft. (Courtesy of Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals take forwards from California, Texas in U.S. draft

Burt Hill shaves the head of Thomas Joe, a Grade 6 student at St. Patrick’s Elementary School who raised more than his target of $10,000 for cancer research. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Victoria youth skips haircuts for nearly 3 years, raises $12,000 for kids with cancer