Greater Victoria companies team up to make concrete more environmentally friendly

A pair of Greater Victoria-based companies have announced a new partnership aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the concrete industry.

Butler Concrete and Aggregate has partnered with Empire Hydrogen Energy Systems to add hydrogen technology to its fleet of ready-mix concrete trucks, with the aim of making them both more efficient and less polluting.

“We are always examining operational improvements to reduce our carbon footprint. Our collaboration with Empire Hydrogen shows we can make a net positive difference when we work together and embrace innovation,” said Butler president Travis Butler.

According to a release, Empire’s hydrogen and oxygen fuel enhancement system works by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into Butler’s existing vehicles’ diesel fuel system to enhance the combustion process. The gases allow the engine to consume less diesel and produce less carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide.

“Our goal to provide green solutions and address the growing requirements for energy consumption makes working with Butler a great fit,” said Sven Tjelta, Empire CEO. “Our organizations realize the potential that technology holds to address global climate concerns – seeing our technology implemented at Butler reaffirms our mission to partner with industry and make our world a better place for future generations on a local and global scale.”

The new systems will be monitored and evaluated over the next year by Butler.

