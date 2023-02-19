Greater Victoria education company celebrates 10 years of helping newcomers

Sunny Education was founded in 2013 with the goal of helping new immigrants learn English

Members of Sunny Education (from left) Kurt Sproat, Lorelle Sihota, Alexa Eldred, Jun (Sunny) Fan, Jenny Mao, Jennifer Li and Jane Zhang celebrate the company’s ten year anniversary. (Courtesy of Sunny Education)

Greater Victoria education centre Sunny Education will celebrate its 10-year anniversary of teaching English.

Founded in 2013, Sunny Education specializes in teaching English to new immigrants through various courses focused on literature and writing.

“Sunny Education also advocates establishing a balance between liberal arts and scientific studies, striving to develop well-rounded talents with critical thinking, imagination and creativity,” Sunny Education said in a statement. “The colourful and exquisitely tailored courses speak highly of the organization’s concern and respect for cultural diversity and individual differences.”

To celebrate the company’s 10-year anniversary, Sunny Education will be hosting a science and literary lesson at Tod Inlet on Feb. 20.

“Founded in the promising spring, this flourishing organization is more than ready to embrace its next 10 years with further achievements,” Sunny Education said in the statement.

READ MORE: SD61 opens newcomer welcome centre for students

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Education