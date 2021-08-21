Haunted mini-golf, ping pong lounge coming to Victoria

A new indoor mini-golf course set inside a haunted Victorian manor is coming to Victoria this fall. Haunted Manor will offer mini-golf, ping pong, food and alcohol. (@hauntedmanorvictoria/Instagram)

If Victoria residents associate mini-golf with trickling streams and whimsical, fairy tale-like designs, they are in for a shock.

This fall, a business opening downtown will bring a terrifying twist to the family leisure activity, placing the course inside a haunted manor.

“We transport players into a haunted and dilapidated Victorian manor with a ghoulish history where ghosts of generations past haunt the halls, luring players through their 15-hole game of mini-golf,” Haunted Manor co-owner Jeff Roberts told Black Press Media in an email.

The manor is meant to be fun for all ages, but Roberts said parental guidance will be recommended for children under 13.

In addition to the mini-golf, Haunted Manor will also offer three ping pong playing areas that can be rented by the half-hour and hour, as well as a selection of alcoholic drinks and food.

Haunted Manor is setting up shop at 715 Yates St. and Roberts said they plan to be open by mid-October. Hours are scheduled to be Monday to Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

