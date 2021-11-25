Art pieces, tasteful Christmas decorations and stylings can be found this month at Coast Collective’s Gifts and Wishes holiday showcase of art and fine craft. (Courtesy of Coast Collective)

Art pieces, tasteful Christmas decorations and stylings can be found this month at Coast Collective’s Gifts and Wishes holiday showcase of art and fine craft. (Courtesy of Coast Collective)

Holiday shopping transforms Pendray House in Colwood

Coast Collective’s annual Gifts and Wishes show runs Nov. 27 and 28

West Shore residents will have more holiday shopping opportunities this weekend.

On Nov. 27 and 28, Coast Collective is set to transform Pendray House into a holiday wonderland filled with artwork and gifts made by local artists.

Artists featured in the sale include Colette Balliston, Megan Evans, Linda Kirsten, Kim Money and many more.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and attendees are asked to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination while entering.

READ MORE: Muralists make mesmerizing marks on Esquimalt neighbourhoods

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtsCommunityHolidaysWest Shore

Previous story
Canadians to spend big on holidays, return to shopping malls, multiple surveys find
Next story
PHOTOS: Crews begin planting seaweed farm off James Island

Just Posted

Crews started seeding the seaweed farm Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed is planting in partnership with Tsawout First Nation off James Island on Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Cascadia Seaweed)
PHOTOS: Crews begin planting seaweed farm off James Island

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents of the Meadow Glen Apartments to higher ground due to flooding in the Duncan area in mid-November. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Vancouver Island’s 2021 weather may be a walk in the park compared to what’s to come

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage will be tried for the murder of a Metchosin man in Vancouver Law Courts. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Trial for prison escapees accused of murdering Metchosin man moved to Vancouver

Saanich Peninsula emergency crews responded to a fire early Thursday morning that destroyed a home in the Jimmy Road area of the Tsawout First Nation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Thursday morning fire destroys Saanich Peninsula home