Ice cream trucks at the ready as heat set to soar in Greater Victoria

Track The Ice Cream Truck or get a text to plan your day

The Ice Cream Truck offers a live tracking system so you don’t have to chase down a sweet cool treat this summer. (Courtesy The Ice Cream Truck)

Things may be a bit hot to chase the ice cream truck through Greater Victoria streets this week.

Luckily one local supplier will text registered users when a truck is in the area and offers online tracking of their trucks.

Temperatures are set to hit the high 20s by Tuesday (July 26) in the region, which may bode well for The Ice Cream Truck.

The company blends the nostalgic music wafting through neighbourhoods from Sidney to the West Shore with a modern approach.

Residents can still chase the music, but they don’t have to. Ice cream lovers can register at theicecreamtruck.ca and receive a text when a vendor is in their neighbourhood, or track the truck live.

Kris Jarvis, owner of the simply named business, hears a lot of praise primarily from young parents registered to receive an alert of when one of the company’s two trucks will be in the area.

“We’ve had huge support out here, it’s been great. Our aim was just to modernize the business, breathe some new life into it,” he said.

With gluten free, peanut free and vegan options and all products labelled with ingredients, “we make sure have something for everybody,” Jarvis said. Predictably, customers range from age 2 to 80.

The company feeds some of that support back into the community, donating a portion of sales to Vancouver Island Children’s Health Foundation each year alongside other fundraisers.

Greater Victoria foodies are accustomed to locating food via app at streetfoodapp.com/victoria. The app lists locations for varied trucks in the region, even as far afield as Laketown in Youbou, selling everything from traditional hot dogs and meat on a stick to unusual sandwiches, seafood and vegetarian fare.

In the chilling department, The Ice Cream Truck is listed alongside fellow newcomers Sub-Zero Ice Cream and Hullabaloo Coffee and Ice Cream.

There’s no shortage of storefront frozen treats in the region either.

In the 2021 Best of the City, Victoria News readers dubbed Beacon Drive In, Cold Comfort and Parachute Ice Cream the top three in that order. The 28 year-old competition driven by Victoria News announces reader’s selections for 2022 on July 28. Look for it on the street or visit vicnews.comand hit the e-editions tab to find the special supplement.

