‘Labour shortages’: Iconic Oak Bay Marina eatery closing its doors

Oak Bay Marine Group owns and operates Oak Bay Marina (pictured), North Saanich Marina, Ladysmith Marina and Pedder Bay RV Resort and Marina in Metchosin as well as several restaurants. (Black Press Media file photo)

An iconic Oak Bay restaurant will close its doors soon, citing staffing, inflation and sourcing issues.

The Marina Restaurant at Spewhung (Turkey Head) – open since the 1970s and was taken over by Oak Bay Marin Group in 1994 – closes March 5. The adjacent Dockside Eatery will remain open, according to a Feb. 27 statement.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, and our first concern is for the staff and their families. We know this is hard for them and we are doing everything we can to transition them into new employment immediately,” CEO Brook Castelsky said in a statement.

“Labour shortages, supply issues and inflation have made it difficult for many in the hospitality industry. Many hospitality companies are desperate for workers and we believe our employees will be welcomed by many organizations.”

Remaining food will be donated to the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

The Oak Bay restaurant joins a list of eateries in Greater Victoria closed in recent months. After 90 years of serving the community, Old Vic Fish and Chips on Broad Street in Victoria closed in January. The restaurant was located in a building scheduled for redevelopment.

Agrius Restaurant on Yates Street in Victoria also cited inflation as factor when it closed mid-January.

“With the impact of inflation and the increasing difficulties inherently involved with running a restaurant, we have got to a point where it is no longer financially viable and we are not able to operate any longer,” reads a post on social media.

Last year, family concerns saw Sassy’s in Central Saanich close last year, after four decades serving that community. Floyd’s Diner, which now boasts restaurants in four communities, quickly snapped up the site – dousing the building in it’s well-branded hot pink.

