The new Millstream Beverage Company will have a 70-seat capacity and an all-season patio. (Supplied by Leanna Moss/Ironwood Studio)

Langford gets new watering hole, brewery

Millstream Beverage Company is next to the Loghouse Pub in their old brewery space

A new watering hole has opened up in Langford, with the owners hoping to sell their beers in their own pub and beyond in the future.

Millstream Beverage Company, newly formed this year, bought the brewery space in the same building as the long-running Loghouse Pub on Millstream Road — which is still a separate business, just operating next door.

Millstream will be brewing their own beers and have installed an all-season patio, and are planning on cooking food on-site, like homemade pizzas, according to one of the owners, Duncan Blackman.

“We’ve been looking for a brewery space for a while, and when we saw this one came back on the market we jumped on it,” he said. “We wanted to be in the West Shore because it’s a growing community — before now having just one brewery in the West Shore is a bit crazy.”

The pub had its grand opening on Nov. 12, with Langford Mayor Stew Young in attendance. Blackman says the space will be family friendly and will also run regular special events.

He added the establishment will also be brewing its own beers. Currently, they’re only for sale in the pub, but Blackman says they are working on distribution licences with the province to be able to sell cans and kegs in other establishments, hopefully within the next couple of weeks.

