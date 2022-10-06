Langford location of Jones BBQ long time coming

Co-owner Chris Jones grew up in Langford and had been planning a location in the city for years

Owners Josh Goyert (left) and Chris Jones (right) outside their new location on Goldstream Avenue. (Courtesy of Chris Jones)

West Shore meat lovers are in luck with Jones BBQ opening its smokers and doors in its new Langford location for the first time Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Co-owner Chris Jones said the restaurant is unique with its layout and cooking approach. Two smokers were built out of 1,000-gallon propane tanks and the kitchen was built out of a shipping container. That layout was complicated and took some time to figure out, with the opening being delayed at least once.

“When you’re building a restaurant, sometimes it takes a lot longer than usual. But sometimes, when things take a really long time, you also build that anticipation of our opening from people that have been waiting for a long time. We’ve had a really strong response.”

Jones grew up in Langford and had been eyeing a West Shore expansion for several years. He urged residents keen for some ribs or brisket to come early in the day to avoid missing out.

“It’s OK that we sell out. That’s intentional… because if we sell out every day, that means our food is fresh every day. If you go to a barbecue place, and it’s the end of the day, and they have everything all the time every day, that means that they’re reheating products, and that’s something we don’t do. It’s fresh every day until it’s all sold out. That’s kind of our model.”

