Longtime Greater Victoria tourism leaders honoured for career contributions

Destination Greater Victoria named Chateau Victoria Hotel & Suites general manager Brenda Ollis recipient of the 2022 Miracle Award and Harbour Air Group CEO Randy Wright the recipient of the Life Member Award. (Photos courtesy DGV)

Two individuals with long-standing connections to tourism in Greater Victoria have been honoured for their contributions.

Brenda Ollis, general manager and managing director of the Chateau Victoria Hotel and Suites, and Randy Wright, CEO of Harbour Air Group, received awards for their service to the industry by Destination Greater Victoria (DGV) at its annual general meeting April 29.

Ollis, who began her career in the hospitality industry in an accounting role and worked her way up to her current position by 1999, was named 2022 winner of the Miracle Award, which honours a person or group that shows leadership in the development of tourism in Greater Victoria.

She has also volunteered on various professional boards, including that of DGV for two terms.

“There are many talented and supportive individuals in our industry, so to be named the recipient of the 2022 Miracle Award means so much,” she said in a release. “I look forward to continuing our work as we enter what is expected to be a very busy spring and summer.”

Wright, who began his tourism days working on the docks at Oak Bay Marina more than 40 years back, was granted Life Member status, which recognizes exceptional and sustained contributions to the tourism industry and community, as well as the work and reputation of DGV.

His career path saw him ultimately become president of Oak Bay Marine Group, before moving into the airline industry over 20 years ago. He continues to serve on various tourism and transportation boards, including Destination BC, and is seen as an innovative and supportive leader within his own company and the industry.

“It is a surreal feeling to be named in the same groups as some of the past award recipients,” he said. “My passion for the industry is still there as well. It’s going to take a few years to build back to 2019 levels and I believe it will happen, with hard work, as there are challenges to solve. People want what we have, to live in one of the greatest places in the world and they want to see it for themselves.”

Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey called both recipients very deserving of the honours.

“Brenda is a deeply respected hotelier, whose property is famous for a warm Victorian welcome and innovations such as Clive’s Cocktail Lounge. This award is a testament to quiet leadership, deep intelligence and asking important questions in governance roles,” Nursey said.

“Randy has been a tower of leadership in the tourism and transportation sector for several decades. His contributions to both Destination Greater Victoria and the wider visitor economy are immeasurable.”

