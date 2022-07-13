Metchosin restaurant celebrates 35 years in business

My-Chosen Cafe marked 35 years in business on July 12. (My Chosen Cafe/Facebook)My-Chosen Cafe marked 35 years in business on July 12. (My Chosen Cafe/Facebook)
A popular West Shore eatery is celebrating a big milestone.

Metchosin’s My-Chosen Cafe marked 35 years in business on July 12.

“We sure have come a long way since the original 32-seat My-Chosen Cafe opened in July 1987,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our amazing customers and staff members who have supported us all these years, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

