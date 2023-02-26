Oak Bay hotel earns international biodiversity certification

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel now has biosphere certification through the Responsible Tourism Institute. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s only hotel, nestled on the shores of the Salish Sea with views of snow-capped Mount Baker, now has biosphere certification and plans to build on it.

Issued by the Responsible Tourism Institute, biosphere certification aligns with 17 sustainable development goals of the United Nations in areas that include climate change, environment, social, economy and culture. The hotel joins only two other certified accommodations in the province.

“The Oak Bay Beach Hotel has long been committed to sustainability, which was incorporated into many of the design elements when the hotel reopened in 2012,” general manager Madone Pelan said in a news release.

From using low flow taps to reduce wastewater, to supporting local initiatives such as the David Foster Foundation and the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, to transitioning from single use to large format shower amenities – such as dispensers for the likes of shampoo and conditioner – the Oak Bay Beach Hotel is dedicated to the goals of the 2030 Agenda.

“Today, more than ever, we are aware of our impact on the environment, community and how this ties back to the guest experience. It is not only the right thing to do, but also the future of our industry,” Pelan said.

The hotel is committed to continuing work on the dynamic biosphere plan by adding new activities, getting employees involved and sharing the results with guests and the community.

Learn more about the hotel’s work at biospheresustainable.com/en/community/oak-bay-beach-hotel.

