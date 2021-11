Crews started seeding the seaweed farm Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed is planting in partnership with Tsawout First Nation off James Island on Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Cascadia Seaweed) Chrissy Chen, fisheries manager for Tsawout First Nation, consults with Mike Williamson, president and chief executive officer of Cascadia Seaweed and Coun. John Etzel of Tsawout First Nation. The Sidney-based company is planting a seaweed farm in partnership with the local First Nation. (Photo courtesy of Cascadia Seaweed) Tony Ethier, chief operating officer of Cascadia Seaweed, helps Tuesday to oversee the planting of the seaweed farm the Sidney-based company is operating in partnership with Tsawout First Nation off James Island. (Photo courtesy of Cascadia Seaweed) While the equipment needed to install the farm appears large, floats and buoys will be the only evidence of the farm once seeding is completed. (Photo courtesy of Cascadia Seaweed)

Crews started seeding the seaweed farm Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed is planting in partnership with Tsawout First Nation off James Island on Tuesday morning.

Saanich Peninsula