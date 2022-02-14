PHOTOS: Mayor, chamber personally deliver business awards

Janice, left, and Cathy Gouk of Cathy’s Corner Cafe receive congratulations from Karen Mason and Maya Maja Tait during a trophy presentation of the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Thursday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror) The staff of Collar & Comb – Vanessa Neufeld, second from left, Meagan Blake (owner) and Maureen Hodgson – accept the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for retail and services from chamber past-president Karen Mason, left, and Mayor Maja Tait. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror) The manufacturing and industry trophy was presented to Sheringham Distillery owner Alayne MacIssac by Mayor Maja Tait and Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce president Karen Mason (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror) Kim Metzger, centre, president of the Sooke Food Bank Society, accepts three three Business Excellence Awards from Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce past-president Karen Mason, left, and Mayor Maja Tait. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror) West Coast Family Medical Clinic earned the professional services award. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror) West Shack Auto Service was a first-time winner in the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. The awards were presented by chamber past-president Karen Mason and Mayor Maja Mason on Thursday. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror) Forbes IDA Pharmacy staffers Katie Gibson, second from left, Ian McDiarmid and Shannon Gage receive new business of the year award from Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce past-president Karen Mason and Mayor Maja Tait. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror) Meanwhile In Sooke owner Benjamin Kendrick earned top honours for best home-based business. He’s congratulated by Mayor Maja Tait, right, and Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce past-president Karen Mason. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Maja Tait were out glad-handing on Thursday as they presented trophies from the annual Business Excellence Awards.

The awards were announced online by the chamber last December. Residents vote for their favourite business to determine the winners. There were 11 categories in this year’s awards program, ranging from business of the year to the pandemic pivot award.

Tait and chamber past-president Karen Mason personally visited each business that won an award.

“The chamber awards are an annual celebration of the hard work that our business owners, entrepreneurs and volunteer organizations put in every single day. Every single nomination tells a local business they are appreciated by their patrons. Ranking in the top three marks a significant achievement,” said Britt Santowski, chamber executive director.

“And of course, winning an award speaks to the level of appreciation our community has for your contributions. Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners, and thanks to the entire community for their participation.”

Two organizations won multiple awards: Sooke Food Bank (Not-for-Profit, Pandemic Pivot and People’s Choice) and Cathy’s Corner Cafe (Business of the Year and Dining and Hospitality)

“We were so shocked, honoured and humbled,” Gouk said. “”It was pretty exciting.”

The Business Excellence Awards winners:

Dining and Hospitality – Cathy’s Corner Cafe

Home-Based Business – Meanwhile in Sooke

Manufacturing and Industry – Sheringham Distillery

Not-for-Profit and Volunteer – Sooke Food Bank

Pandemic Pivot Award – Sooke Food Bank

Professional Services – West Coast Family Medical Clinic

Retail and Services – Group Insurance Plan: Collar & Comb Grooming

Trades and Skilled Labour – West Shack Auto Service

New Business of the Year – D.A. Forbes Pharmacy Sooke

People’s Choice – Sooke Food Bank

Business of the Year – Cathy’s Corner Cafe



