PHOTOS: Mayor, chamber personally deliver business awards

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Maja Tait were out glad-handing on Thursday as they presented trophies from the annual Business Excellence Awards.
The awards were announced online by the chamber last December. Residents vote for their favourite business to determine the winners. There were 11 categories in this year’s awards program, ranging from business of the year to the pandemic pivot award.
Tait and chamber past-president Karen Mason personally visited each business that won an award.
“The chamber awards are an annual celebration of the hard work that our business owners, entrepreneurs and volunteer organizations put in every single day. Every single nomination tells a local business they are appreciated by their patrons. Ranking in the top three marks a significant achievement,” said Britt Santowski, chamber executive director.
“And of course, winning an award speaks to the level of appreciation our community has for your contributions. Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners, and thanks to the entire community for their participation.”
Two organizations won multiple awards: Sooke Food Bank (Not-for-Profit, Pandemic Pivot and People’s Choice) and Cathy’s Corner Cafe (Business of the Year and Dining and Hospitality)
“We were so shocked, honoured and humbled,” Gouk said. “”It was pretty exciting.”
The Business Excellence Awards winners:
Dining and Hospitality – Cathy’s Corner Cafe
Home-Based Business – Meanwhile in Sooke
Manufacturing and Industry – Sheringham Distillery
Not-for-Profit and Volunteer – Sooke Food Bank
Pandemic Pivot Award – Sooke Food Bank
Professional Services – West Coast Family Medical Clinic
Retail and Services – Group Insurance Plan: Collar & Comb Grooming
Trades and Skilled Labour – West Shack Auto Service
New Business of the Year – D.A. Forbes Pharmacy Sooke
People’s Choice – Sooke Food Bank
Business of the Year – Cathy’s Corner Cafe
