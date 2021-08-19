A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Putnam Investments to buy Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada

Ontario-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal

Putman Investments says it will purchase Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada from affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The Ancaster, Ont.-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal.

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada employs almost 5,000 people between its Vaughan, Ont. head office and 81 stores in 10 provinces.

Family-owned Putman Investments is run by Doug Putman, who owns Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited and purchased HMV in 2019.

Last year, he purchased recently closed DavidsTea locations and began planning to open his own tea chain called T. Kettle.

Fairfax acquired Toys “R” Us Canada in 2018 for $300 million as the company was filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
Worker shortage leaves Vancouver Island business owners scrambling

Just Posted

Jessica Tuomela (left) and her race guide, Marianne Hogan, at a Triathalon event in Spain in June 2021. (Photo courtesy of Jessica Tuomela)
Saanich triathlete leaves Saturday for Tokyo Paralympics

Victoria teen Sarah Walker at Camp Ignite, a mentorship program designed to give girls in Grades 11 and 12 an insight into pursuing firefighting as a career. (Megan Sabel photo)
Camp Ignite fans flames of potential career for Victoria teen

Victoria police officers arrested a man at gunpoint outside a Pandora Avenue grocery store on Thursday morning after he reportedly threatened another man while showing a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police make gunpoint arrest Thursday morning

COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health service area, Aug. 8-14, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Western Communities the capital region’s current COVID-19 per capita hotspot