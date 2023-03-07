Red Barn Market to open its largest store with North Saanich location

This location will be 10,000 square feet and offer plenty of parking

The Red Barn Market will begin construction on its eight location this spring. (Photo courtesy of The Red Barn Market)

The Red Barn Market will open an eighth location in North Saanich.

Russ Benwell, the co-owner of Red Barn Markets, said the new store will be at the location formerly known as the Sandown Racetrack and will be the largest location yet at at approximately 10,000 square feet.

“We wanted to be on the peninsula for many years,” Benwell said. “I grew up in Sidney and it was sort of an area that we had identified that we would like to open at.”

This new location is also home to a Canadian Tire and will include a Springs Group Liquor and Dollarama – plus Benwell said the parking is plentiful.

“So Sidney and North Saanich are a little bit tighter on actual parking, so we’re really excited about that opportunity where we have lots of parking plus there are other anchored tenants,” he said. “It looked to us to be a great spot to service the Sidney and North Saanich communities.”

Benwell said construction on the new store is set the begin this spring, with a tentative opening in summer 2024.

“We’re really excited to be joining that community for our eighth location, our largest location,” Benwell said. “We are really excited to open.”

