A robot helps out at Driftwood Restaurant, where it transports takeout orders from the kitchen to the front doors. (Photo submitted)

A robot helps out at Driftwood Restaurant, where it transports takeout orders from the kitchen to the front doors. (Photo submitted)

Robot a valued staff member at Nanaimo restaurant

‘Bella’ delivers food from the kitchen to the front doors at Driftwood Restaurant

A new Nanaimo restaurant has some reliable robotic help coming and going from its kitchen.

Bella the robot is a customer-pleaser at Driftwood Restaurant, a Chinese buffet that opened this past summer at Nanaimo North Town Centre.

“She’s a really popular star now and a very important member in my takeout team,” said Clair Zhang, restaurant owner. “She’s really helpful.”

Zhang said a businessman who sells the delivery robots dined at her other Nanaimo restaurant, Simonholt, and dropped off a flyer.

“I’d seen it on YouTube somewhere, but I hadn’t seen it locally,” Zhang said.

She thought the robot might be something she wanted for Driftwood, which at the time, hadn’t yet opened, so she tested out the BellaBot at Simonholt for a month. It met her expectations and is now ‘employed’ at Driftwood, where it transports takeout orders from the kitchen to the front door.

“It’s a big restaurant, so it’s a long distance from the front entrance to the kitchen,” Zhang said. “Our hosts can save a lot of time coming and going so they have enough time to greet people and say goodbye to people.”

Zhang said she knew the robot would be good for marketing, but said it would be boring if it didn’t contribute, too, so it was important to her that the robot be able to help in some way.

“Nobody feels scared that Bella can take the place of them. She’s a really good helper but she cannot do everything a human being can do like take payment, talk to the customer, that kind of thing. So staff do their job but Bella can help them,” Zhang said.

She said there have been a lot of “friendly moments” when customers have seen the robot for the first time or have been surprised by it.

“It’s a lot of fun for our customers,” Zhang said.

READ ALSO: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

restaurant

Previous story
B.C.’s biggest natural gas leak is revenue loss from Crown sales

Just Posted

A structure on Otter Point Road in Sooke is engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning. (Brenda Jordison/Facebook)
UPDATE: One firefighter injured in suspicious Sooke fire, building to be demolished

Happy Valley Elementary is one of 12 Greater Victoria schools experiencing a potential COVID-19 exposure as of Oct. 13. (Google streetview)
COVID-19 exposures hit another 4 Greater Victoria schools

A rezoned property on Del Monte Avenue has seen the loss of a number of mature trees as preparations for development begin. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Removal of mature trees for Saanich development upsets neighbour

A Victoria woman was arrested on Saturday (Oct. 9) after allegedly trying to steal a passenger’s cell phone at the Swartz Bay terminal and then reportedly threatened ferry staff members with a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria woman arrested after reportedly threatening BC Ferries staff with knife