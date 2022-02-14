A nurse draws the vaccine into a syringe at the Saskatoon Tribal Council run vaccination clinic inside SaskTel centre in Saskatoon, Sask., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Saskatchewan has lifted its public health order that required residents to show a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to enter most businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

A nurse draws the vaccine into a syringe at the Saskatoon Tribal Council run vaccination clinic inside SaskTel centre in Saskatoon, Sask., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Saskatchewan has lifted its public health order that required residents to show a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to enter most businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

Saskatchewan residents no longer need to show vaccination status to enter places

Premier says costs now outweigh its benefits

Saskatchewan has lifted its public health order that required residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter most businesses.

The vaccine passport system, which was brought in last October, ended at 12:01 a.m. today.

Premier Scott Moe says the policy helped increase vaccination rates in the province, but suggests its costs now outweigh its benefits.

The province’s chief medical health officer says Saskatchewan has reached its peak during the Omicron wave, but he expects hospitalizations will continue rising for the next week before tapering off.

The province has two remaining health orders in place that require people to wear masks in indoor public places and to self-isolate when they test positive for COVID-19.

Both of those orders will expire at the end of the month.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Ontario to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by March 1 but will keep masks

COVID-19Saskatchewan

Previous story
EV charging made easy for Vancouver Island strata owners
Next story
PHOTOS: Mayor, chamber personally deliver business awards

Just Posted

FILE – A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

The District of Saanich is installing new delineators, a street light above the crosswalk and new signage on Cedar Hill Cross Road near Merriman Drive, between Wednesday and Friday (Feb. 16 to 18). (Google Streetview)
Saanich acts quickly to boost safety on Cedar Hill Cross Road where cyclist injured, teen killed

Victoria city staff are recommending that Trutch Street be renamed Su’it Street, an anglicized version of the Lekwungen translation for truth. (Google Maps)
City staff recommend Victoria rename Trutch Street to Lekwungen translation for ‘truth’

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen convinced council members of the value in purchasing a used ladder truck to better service the town’s increasingly dense, compact urban structure. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fire department purchase of used ladder truck to save Sidney more than $1 million