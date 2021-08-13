A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shopify to require staff to show proof of full vaccination before meeting up

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision ‘because science’

The chief executive of Shopify Inc. says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision “because science.”

Lutke has made a series of bold announcements and policy changes throughout the pandemic as his e-commerce company moves toward a digital by default model he instituted last May.

At the time, Lutke said “office centricity is over” and that most Shopify staff will be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Shopify’s vaccination policy comes as Quebec is preparing to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential public places like restaurants and gyms on Sept. 1.

The federal government is also working on a vaccine passport for international travel, though some are pressing for the digital certification to be used in offices and other public spaces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says net assets now top half a trillion dollars

Just Posted

The B.C. government announced $4.7 million in funding for Victoria initiatives that aim to address homelessness, with one of the largest allocated amounts going towards bylaw and reimbursing added police shifts. (Black Press Media file photo)
Homelessness grant will see City of Victoria reimbursed for added police shifts

Philip Louie won $50,000 in Keno. (Courtesy BCLC)
Victoria fisherman lands $50,000 prize in B.C. lotto

Smoke on the water in the Sooke Basin, Aug. 12. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Smoke on the water: Sooke Basin blanketed with smoke instead of fog

Saanich council unanimously decided to recess an Aug. 10 public hearing to determine whether a development should go up near an ecologically sensitive area in Saanich, reconvening will take place on Aug. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
Proposed Christmas Avenue development in Saanich raises environmental concerns