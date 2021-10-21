Sidney BIA helping local small businesses succeed online

As part of small business week (Oct. 18 to 22), Sidney BIA is offering various discounted programs to help small local businesses succeed online. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

As small businesses increasingly rely on online tools to succeed, a Sidney business group is offering those tools to help build success.

“These programs will help our local small businesses acquire and strengthen digital tools needed to grow and thrive,” said Shannon Toogood, business development manager with the Sidney Business Improvement Society (Sidney BIA). “It is imperative that we support the businesses that make up the fabric of our community and help them succeed.”

In partnership with 365 Day Media, Billie Design Co., and Social Media Camp, the Sidney BIA is providing subsidized programs including social media management services, photography, and professional branding and website design.

The offer coincides with small business week, running Oct. 18 to 22.

For more information on Small Business Week in Sidney, please visit sidneybia.ca/resources.

