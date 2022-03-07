Sidney printing business looks to press on with growth after purchase

Sam Soliman, president and chief executive officer of Island Blue Print, says the business plans to grow in Sidney after Rolex Plastics and Printing Ltd. acquired the business in January. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

First things first.

Island Blue Print with its location in downtown Sidney is independent of and not related to Victoria-based office supply chain Monk Office.

Sam Soliman, president and chief executive officer (CEO) Rolex Plastics and Printing Ltd. issued this clarification after news of Island Blue’s purchase by Monk Office earlier in January had prompted some questions about the status of the long-time Beacon Avenue business.

Soliman said in an interview with Black Press Media that the confusion may stem from a picture that shows the current CEO of Monk Office and the former president of Island Blue together. He clarified Monk Office did purchase a portion of Island Blue, but only the smaller retail division selling office supplies.

Soliman’s company, meanwhile, purchased the larger print division with locations in Victoria on Fort Street and Sidney on Beacon Avenue. Considered the leading commercial printer and book printer in Victoria, Island Blue Print will continue to operate as an independent division with branches located in downtown Victoria and Sidney.

The Shemilt Family had previously founded and owned the business and Soliman said in the release announcing his company’s purchase of Island Blue Print that Rolex Plastics and Printing Ltd. looks to build on the Shemilt’s legacy.

RELATED: Sidney losing Canada Post outlet

“Our management team is thrilled to bring Island Blue Print on board,” he said at the time. “With tremendous respect of Island Blue Print and its founders, management, and employees, we look forward to bringing together businesses with shared relentless focus on customers, employees, communities, and our environment. Rolex Group and Island Blue Print have a deep business relationship in working well together on various projects and have a strong synergy between the two organizations.”

Soliman elaborated on this point later, saying that the company is excited about being a supporter of the Sidney business community with an eye towards growth with a significantly expanded line of products.

Island Blue Print is currently leasing space on Beacon Avenue for another three years.

“We plan to be where the action is on Beacon Avenue,” he said. “So we want to be there.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula