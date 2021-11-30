Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada says GDP grew at 5.4% annual rate in Q3

Economy edged up by 0.1% in September

Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

The result is a turnaround for an economy that shrank in the second quarter, and outpaced economists’ expectations for growth in real gross domestic product between July and September.

Statistics Canada says household spending rose in the quarter as restrictions eased, creating a greater demand for exports.

The quarter ended with the economy edging up by 0.1 per cent in September.

The agency also says that preliminary data suggests the economy grew by 0.8 per cent in October to start the final quarter of the year.

Statistics Canada says that with that estimate, total economic activity was about 0.5 per cent below the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020.

—The Canadian Press

economy

Previous story
Oak Bay gallery sparkles this holiday season with Victoria Hospice fundraiser

Just Posted

Mayor Fred Haynes receives congratulations from Saanich’s chief administrative officer Paul Thorkelsson during the 2018 inaugural council following that year’s municipal election. Saanich announced Tuesday it was parting ways with Thorkelsson. (Wolf Depner/News staff)
District of Saanich ‘ends relationship’ with former CAO Paul Thorkelsson

Security video footage still shows a motorist trying to make a left turn onto Dressler Road from Wishart Road. The failed high speed turn left at least two parked vehicles damaged. (Courtesy of Tristan Chamings)
VIDEO: Driver caught on camera crashing into two vehicles in Colwood

The Peanuts gang hangs out in Oak Bay’s Welcome Park. (Photo by Tim Roberts)
Christmas classics clash as grinch swipes Peanuts characters from Oak Bay park

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor wants young people involved in politics, and one way to ensure that, he says, is to reduce the voting age to 16 in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Youngest Saanich councillor urges endorsement to reduce voting age to 16 in B.C.