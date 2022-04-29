Still time to vote in 2022 Best of the City awards

Voting for the 2022 Best of the City awards is open until midnight on May 15. Winners will be featured in a special publication this summer. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

There’s still time to cast your ballot in the 28th annual Best of the City awards.

Greater Victoria’s original best-of-the-best competition features 128 categories this year, ranging from sports and recreation to resorts and best Sunday brunch. There are also some new categories in the lineup, including best local band, best dry cleaner and best Korean restaurant.

Whether you have a go-to bookstore, salon, brewery or restaurant, we want to know.

To enter, vote for a minimum of 10 of your favourite businesses in Greater Victoria. You can only vote once per category so make sure to pick your favourite.

Voting is open until midnight on May 15.

To learn more, go to vicnews.com/contests and click on Best of the City Awards 2022.

best of the city