Survey says British Columbians are tired of trying to walk off COVID pounds

79% of survey respondents walk at least once a week, but 41% are bored with their regimen

Walking is far and away the most popular method of exercise for all ages in B.C. according to a new survey.

Overall, 88 per cent of folks regularly walk, according to the poll conducted for athletic clothing business Power WearHouse. The survey was conducted from Aug. 10 to 12 with a representative sample of 1,508 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

Of those surveyed, 79 per cent walk at least once or twice a week, but 41 per cent also expressed feeling bored with their regimen.

“We conducted this survey to get a benchmark on Canadian fitness and wellness behaviours, likes and dislikes,” said Shelagh Stoneham, founder of Power WearHouse. “Not only can we see that Canadians are motivated to exercise, but the results highlight their frustrations and where there is room for improvement.”

While 98 per cent of respondents said they’re active, 44 per cent reported hitting a plateau, and 45 per cent said they’re tired of trying to lose “COVID pounds.”

“While many Canadians are active, their bodies are plateauing and adjusting to the law of diminishing returns. People don’t always know how to change, or don’t want to change, their training style once they have an exercise habit in place,” Stoneham said in a statement.

The retail company specializes in weighted wearables such as vests, belts, and ankle weights. Stoneham suggested adding such items to a regular exercise or training routine affords benefits in cardio, muscle toning and conditioning and calorie and fat burn – combating exercise plateau, boredom, and other workout struggles.

