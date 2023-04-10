The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources doubles down on plan to split company after Glencore offer

Teck says its separation will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value

Teck Resources Ltd. is doubling down on its plan to split the company, a week after Swiss mining giant Glencore made an unsolicited bid for the Vancouver miner.

In an investor presentation issued today, Teck says its separation will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value because they will hold shares in both Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources.

The company says its plan provides a responsible exit from steelmaking coal at fair value.

It adds that Teck’s current plan has no competition or regulatory hurdles to overcome.

Glencore’s offer of 7.78 of its shares for each Teck Class B subordinate voting share amounts to a 20 per cent premium on the date its offer was made.

Teck’s board of directors unanimously rejected the offer because it would expose shareholders to copper and thermal coal and oil trading, and said the pitch did not present a “coherent plan” for its proposed coal company.

READ MORE: Teck Resources rejects unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore

READ MORE: Shock and shrugs as John Horgan joins board of steel company after resignation

coal minemining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay ice cream shop that reduces food waste a BC small business finalist

Just Posted

Dr. Heather Patterson is hosting a book signing and presentation for her project Shadows and Light: A Physician’s Lens on COVID on April 21 in Sidney. The project saw her photograph intimate moments of hospital care in Calgary during the pandemic, and exploring the mental toll it took on medical professionals. (Photo by Heather Patterson/Courtesy of Goose Lane Editions)
ER doctor bringing story of pandemic hospital care and mental health to Sidney

BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Easter Sunday as rainy and windy weather moved through much of the province. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries cancels numerous Victoria to Vancouver sailings amid poor weather

Greek Fest 2023 is taking place from Aug. 25 to 27 and Sept. 1 to 4. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greek Fest donating funds to Saanich Firefighter Burn Fund, Tillicum school lunch program

The Royal B.C. Museum is no longer charging licensing fees for the commercial use of materials from the provincial archives. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. Archives removes licensing fees