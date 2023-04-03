The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources rejects unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore

Mining company’s board chair says it is not contemplating a sale at this time

Teck Resources Ltd. says it has rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore.

Teck board chair Sheila Murray says it is not contemplating a sale of the company at this time.

Teck announced a plan earlier this year to split the company in two, separating its steelmaking coal business from its base metals operations.

Murray says the board believes the company’s plan creates a greater spectrum of opportunities to maximize value for Teck shareholders.

Teck says the offer from Glencore was for 7.78 Glencore shares for each Teck class B subordinate voting share and 12.73 Glencore shares for each Teck class A share, a 20 per cent premium for both on the date of the offer.

Teck CEO Jonathan Price says the proposal would expose Teck shareholders to a large thermal coal business, an oil trading business and significant jurisdictional risk, all of which he says would hurt the value potential of Teck’s business.

READ MORE: Teck Resources to split company and spin off steelmaking coal business

coal mineenergy sectormining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts

Just Posted

Volunteers planted 23 new native shrubs including thimbleberry along the riparian areas as well as tall Oregon grape and snowberry along the drier upper banks of Bowker Creek in Oak Bay. (Bowker Creek Salmon Recovery/Facebook)
Greater Victoria creek could burst with baby salmon any day

Members of the Happy Dogs in Saanich Parks Facebook group gathered Sunday (March 26) and collected several bags of garbage. (Courtesy of group co-founder Trish Fougner)
Saanich Facebook group members help clean up PKOLS

Habitat Acquisition Trust staff are working to bring attention back to the prairies with help from botanists, ecologists, restoration specialists and Indigenous knowledge keepers. (Courtesy of Ronna Woudstra)
Victoria-based nonprofit raising awareness about prairie significance with new project

The Years Between by Oak Bay resident Fay Pettapiece, 92, is available online at amazon.ca and at Ivy’s Bookshop in Oak Bay and Bolen Books in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Longtime Oak Bay resident publishes first book at 92

Pop-up banner image