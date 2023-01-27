Two Greater Victoria distilleries honoured with Canadian Whisky Awards

Devine Distillery, Macaloney Brewers and Distillers Ltd. take home hardware from 2023 awards

Industry experts are raising a glass to two local distilleries.

The results of the 2023 Canadian Whisky Awards were announced at the Victoria Whisky Festival last week with two Greater Victoria companies getting nods from the judges.

Overall, for the first time in the 13-year history of the awards, a regional artisan producer took the top spot, according to a release. Following a blind tasting by nine whisky experts, Palm Trees and a Tropical Breeze, distilled by North Vancouver’s Sons of Vancouver Distillery was named Canadian Whisky of the Year, Artisan Producers. It also took home overall Canadian Whisky of the Year and All-Rye Whisky of the Year.

Based on those judges’ votes, Central Saanich-based Devine Distillery took home the Award of Excellence for Innovation of the Year as well as Whisky Spirit of the Year and a gold medal for its Ancient Grains ‘young’ whisky. Devine also took home silver and bronze medals for its Glen Saanich single malt.

Saanich-based Macaloney Brewers and Distillers Ltd. took home silver medals for its Glenloy and Killeigh whiskies.

ALSO READ: Three Greater Victoria breweries win medals at national craft brewery competition

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Awards