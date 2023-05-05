The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa. Black Press file photo

Vancouver Island resort wins top hotel in B.C. at industry awards

Kingisher saluted in ceremony celebrating exceptional accomplishments in B.C.’s accommodation sector

A Comox Valley resort has been recognized as the best in the province at a recent awards night hosted by the BC Hotel Association.

The Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa won the Hotel of the Year award at an event hosted by the association in Kelowna May 2.

The resort topped other notable hotels such as the Oswego Hotel, The Parkside Hotel & Spa and Robin Hood Inn & Suites in Victoria and the Versante Hotel in Richmond.

The awards ceremony celebrated exceptional accomplishments in British Columbia’s accommodation sector and highlighted the strength and talent of the industry.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the winners of the 2023 BCHA Awards of Excellence,” said Ingrid Jarrett, president and CEO of the BC Hotel Association.

“Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and the overall advancement of our industry has elevated the standard for the provincial accommodation sector. We are delighted to recognize their outstanding contributions and thank both the winners and all nominees for their integral role in making hotels in British Columbia such phenomenal places to work, visit and enjoy.”

Richard Benson, executive chef of the Kingfisher took second place in the Heart of Hospitality Award to Kunal Dighe, executive chef of the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver.


RELATED: Comox Valley resort finalist in provincial accommodation awards

