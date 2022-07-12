A Via Rail employee stands beside the entrance to a new train on display at the train station in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Via Rail employee stands beside the entrance to a new train on display at the train station in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Via Rail strike averted with last-minute deal with Unifor

Deal prevents 2,400 workers from walking off the job, still has to be ratified by the union

Officials with Via Rail and Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 have announced a tentative deal has been struck just ahead of a deadline that would have seen some 2,400 workers walk off the job.

A late-night statement from Via Rail says the deal, which still has to be ratified by the union, will be retroactive to January 1, 2022 and in effect through December 31, 2024.

Details of the new contract have not been released, but a statement from Unifor says they will be once it has been ratified by members.

With the strike averted, Via Rail noted that the tentative agreements give travelling Canadians a break from the uncertainty of a possible shutdown.

Unifor’s lead negotiator, Scott Doherty, offered up his thanks to the union members and the travelling public, “for their patience and support, while we continued to negotiate past the strike deadline to achieve this agreement.”

As talks continued to progress, the union offered to push back several deadlines that would have initiated the job action and derailed the company’s operations, coast to coast.

— Canadian Press

RELATED: Strike deadline for Via Rail workers extended again as Unifor continues negotiations

labour marketrailway

Previous story
Minister directs telecoms to reach agreement on assisting each other during outages
Next story
Feds invests over $1.4 million in B.C. plant-based food producer

Just Posted

Back row from left: Colwood firefighters Gareth Lindstrom, James Tromp and Jesse Myles with Langford firefighter Reed Leclaire. Front row from left: View Royal firefighters Jen Dale and Morgan Kelly, Langford firefighter Natasha Paulinyi, and Colwood firefighter Ashley Mcphail. The team is set to tackle a 168 km trek through the Alberta backcountry in August as part of a fundraiser in support of Wounded Warriors Canada. (Courtesy of Jen Dale)
West Shore firefighters gearing up for 168 km trek for Wounded Warriors

Elyott Ryan performs in front of a packed house at Beacon Comedy Night. (Darren Millar/contributed to Peninsula News Review)
Stand-up comedy is making a comeback in Sidney

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment was 4.1 in June 2022, up 0.1 from May 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Unemployment rate in Greater Victoria rises to 4.1 per cent

Central Saanich Fire is warning motorists about discarding cigarettes from their vehicles as they can cause rapidly spreading fires as was the case two years along Highway 17. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)
Central Saanich Fire warns motorists about carelessly butting out