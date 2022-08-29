Victoria airport named most efficient of its size in North America

The recognition comes from the 2022 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report

The Victoria International Airport has been named the most efficient airport in North America in the under 5 million passengers category. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria International Airport (YYJ) has been named North America’s most efficient airport in the under 5 million passengers category in the 2022 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report.

This is the fourth time in the past 10 years that YYJ has received this award with previous recognition in 2014, 2016, and 2020, according to a news release.

The Air Transport Research Society (ATRS), a worldwide research network headquartered at the University of British Columbia, issues the report to provide a comparison of global airport performance and focuses on productivity, operating and management efficiency, unit cost competitiveness, and comparison of airport charges.

“We are delighted to be recognized as the most efficient airport in North America under 5 million passengers. Efficiency is our mantra and we have always been very proud of our ability to remain highly efficient by keeping costs low for our airlines and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction,” said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority president and CEO.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic created operating challenges, we remain an airport with some of the lowest aviation rates and fees in Canada. It has never been a more important time for us to continue this successful formula and do everything we can to support our airlines and exceed the level of service our customers expect.”

The 2022 report includes 204 airports and 25 airport groups of various sizes and ownership in the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

READ MORE: Marriott hotel proposal announced for Victoria International Airport land in Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich PeninsulaVictoria International Airport