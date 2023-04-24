Victoria poised to lose popular Quadra Village boulevard patio

The picnic tables and umbrellas lining the grassy boulevard of Fifth Street must come down by May 31 unless the adjacent eatery can successfully battle city hall. (Change.org)

Support for a grassy patio in Quadra Village is growing like a weed through an online petition, but that may not be enough to save it.

The tables between Fifth Street Bar and Grill and its namesake street must come down by May 31.

Victoria’s patio bylaw never permitted boulevard patios. In the early days of the pandemic, council allowed boulevard patios as a response to health regulations and to support businesses.

An updated patio bylaw approved by council in March outlines how temporary dining set-ups using public spaces can apply to stick around indefinitely and better integrate into the streetscape. It aims to ensure protection of public space and meet quality, safety and accessibility standards.

It does not allow for boulevard patios and the current transition for the pandemic program is set to wrap on May 31.

It means the picnic tables and umbrellas lining the grassy boulevard of Fifth Street must come down before summer hits unless changes come from city hall.

“We have been given notice that our patio must be taken down May 31. We are asking you to please help save the patio, which has proven to be loved by our customers and staff,” 5th Street Bar and Woodfired Grill posted online April 14.

A petition calling for indefinite use of the space as a patio had 4,000 signatures by April 18.

The updated regulation created five new areas tied to location-based licence fees for new and existing patios, with new applicants paying half-price until 2025. It also gives the option of seasonal (six-month) licensing at half the annual rate for those only wanting to operate when the weather is nicer.

According to the April 27 committee of the whole meeting agenda, a Victoria council member plans to revisit the plan.

Council meets as committee April 27 at 9 a.m. Find the agenda, and attendance options, online at victoria.ca.

– with files from Jake Romphf

