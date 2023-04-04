Victoria restaurant offers ‘immersive dining’ with 3D mapping tech

Feast your eyes on the “revolutionary” Le Petit Chef, a dining experience which made its debut at the Victoria Marriott Inner Harbour’s Fire + Water restaurant on Feb. 23. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Marriott)

If you like to know the story behind the meal you just ordered in a restaurant, one Victoria location has something special in mind.

Feast your eyes on the "revolutionary" Le Petit Chef, a dining experience which made its debut at the Victoria Marriott Inner Harbour's Fire + Water restaurant on Feb. 23.

This cutting-edge concept combines culinary mastery with innovative 3-D projection mapping technology to take guests on an entertaining and delicious dining journey with “The World’s Smallest Chef.”

Designed by Skullmapping and presented by TableMation Studios, the immersive dining experience will see guests dine on a four-course meal while a projected six-centimetre chef comes alive, guiding them through each dish, its history and preparation, as their plates come alive right in front of them.

“Le Petit Chef is such an incredibly unique culinary adventure, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer it to our guests,” said Ian Jones, general manager for the Victoria Marriott Inner Harbour. “It animates traditional dining, literally and figuratively in the most fantastic way.”

Using playful animation, the Instagram-worthy plates are transformed into a visually stunning dinner theatre, to create a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience for up to 16 guests. The epicurean adventure is suitable for guests of all ages.

The Le Petit Chef experience starts at $158 per person. Optional wine pairings, vegetarian and children’s selections are also available.

The Victoria Marriott Inner Harbour recently underwent an extensive renovation including re-imagination of its lobby, guest rooms and restaurant.

