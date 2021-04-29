Victoria worker honoured for committment to COVID safety

Knappett Projects safety manager Cori Coutts celebrates her recognition for COVID-19 safety by the B.C. Construction Association with John Knappett. (Photo courtesy of BCCA)

A Victoria worker is being recognized for her dedication to safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cori Coutts, safety manager at Knappett Projects, is one of four individuals singled out by the B.C. Construction Association (BCCA) for their leadership and contributions to COVID-19 safety in the industry.

Coutts oversaw the field team’s creation, implementation, and maintenance of safe job sites during the pandemic, with no COVID-19 cases reported on any Knappett sites.

ALSO READ: Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

“For the first time in history, Knappett’s field staff were essential workers, and they were proud of it,” said Kathy Price, contract administrator at Knappett, who nominated Coutts.

Coutts and her team immediately bought into the new procedures, maintaining and promoting the practices to all trades on site.

“They went above and beyond the public health orders, even building hot water wash stations that will remain in place well after COVID,” according to a release from the BCCA. “They wore their masks every minute, did the paperwork every single day, and made their sites COVID free.”

Because of these efforts Knappett was able to keep building important community projects, including homes for vulnerable people and wastewater treatment infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Snowbirds flying away after a winter spent in the mid-Island instead of the U.S.

“These awards showcase just a few of the thousands of individuals that kept our industry going through the pandemic, workers who understand the importance of both mental and physical safety and have acted under extreme pressure with integrity and professionalism,” said BCCA president Chris Atchison.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.