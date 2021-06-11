VIDEO: Cool treats, warm bevvies a specialty for new Saanich food truck

Come one, come all to Hullabaloo – a new coffee and ice cream food truck serving tasty treats just in time for the warm summer months.

Graeme Wright, Saanich local and entrepreneur, recently launched Hullabaloo outside of the Red Barn on West Saanich Road.

“I wanted to start this because I saw it as an opportunity to bring people together in a safe outdoor space,” said Wright. “There’s a lot of terrific green space here that hasn’t been fully utilized, so I wanted to bring a high quality espresso and ice cream scene to this area.”

It’s a way for people to gather as they discover new ways of socializing in the community, he added.

“Mayor (Fred) Haynes and the Saanich planning department have been super supportive in finding ways to make this work because it is a new, unique way that we can still start a business, while still considering all of the restrictions,” he said.

Wright sources as many local ingredients as possible to do his part in supporting fellow businesses in the area. He also emphasized he doesn’t serve his coffee or ice cream using single-use plastics and that all straws, cups and utensils are compostable.

Haynes said he has been keen on bringing more food trucks into the community since he was elected in 2014.

“We’ve been working with the province on how we can bring more entrepreneurship and vitality to our local businesses, and Hullabaloo is a beautiful example of this,” he said.

