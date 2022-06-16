Walmart Canada opens newest location at Hillside Shopping Centre

Walmart Canada opened its newest location in Victoria after a First Nations blessing Thursday morning. (Courtesy Hillside Shopping Centre)

Walmart Canada has officially opened its latest location at Hillside Shopping Centre, its first new store in B.C. since 2018.

Opening Thursday morning (June 16) to cheers, the 1450,000-square-foot store will offer an assortment of grocery options and general merchandise while employing approximately 350 associates.

“Our customers have been waiting for this and there has been so much excitement in the local community. Our associates have been preparing for months,” said store manager Garrett Lawrence.

A Walmart Pharmacy is slated to open at the store in the coming weeks, along with a 4,000-square-foot Jack Nathan Health medical centre featuring paramedical services such as chiropractic, physiotherapy and a media spa.

“We are thrilled to be growing in Victoria,” Derrek Cuschieri, Walmart Canada’s vice president of operations for western Canada, said in a press release. “Our customers will benefit from having a store close to the downtown core where they can choose to shop in-store or online.”

The store will be open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.

