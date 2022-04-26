1,500 volunteers needed for Victoria’s 55-Plus BC Games this year

The B.C. 55-Plus Games, the province’s largest annual sporting competition, requires 1,500 volunteers and is expected to contribute over $3 million to the region’s economy. (Courtesy of 55-Plus BC Games)

Saanich Commonwealth Place will host a volunteer recruitment drive this Saturday (April 30) for the 2022 edition of the 55-Plus BC Games.

The event, scheduled for 2 to 3:30 p.m., will provide visitors information on volunteer opportunities for the upcoming provincial event. Attendees can also mix and mingle and enjoy complimentary food and drink and listen to guest speakers Brenda Taylor, double Olympic gold medalist in rowing, and Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes.

Over 1,500 people are required to facilitate B.C.’s largest annual multi-sport event.

Along with a legion of trained volunteers, the Games typically bring improved sporting infrastructure and approximately $3.3 million of economic benefit to host cities.

Victoria’s 2021 55+ BC Games were postponed to this year, while the Games planned in Richmond for 2022 have thus far been cancelled, both due to the COVID pandemic.

READ ALSO: 2022 55+ BC Games coming to Victoria

READ ALSO: 2019: PHOTOS: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC GamesSeniorsvolunteers