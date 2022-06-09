The James Bay Athletic Association is hosting its first-ever Spot Prawn and Fiddle Fest June 12. (Courtesy of James Bay Athletic Association)

The James Bay Athletic Association is hosting its first-ever Spot Prawn and Fiddle Fest June 12. (Courtesy of James Bay Athletic Association)

1st ever Spot Prawn and Fiddle Fest coming to James Bay

The free event running June 12 will feature food, music, and rugby demos

The James Bay Athletic Association is launching its first-ever Spot Prawn and Fiddle Fest, bringing a day of fun to MacDonald Park on Sunday, June 12.

The event – set to become an annual affair – is free for all to attend, although all beverage garden and vendor activation proceeds are going toward the creation of a development officer position at the association, with the goal of supporting future growth.

“Our rugby club’s (James Bay Rugby Club or JBRC) existence goes back to 1886. We wanted to create something that would perhaps continue as a tradition,” said Glenn Barlow, event producer and junior rugby coach in a news release.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature spot prawn meals, West Coast, Irish, Celtic, and Metis fiddle music, as well as several exhibition rugby matches.

A try rugby area for youth aged five to 13, a skills area, and an obstacle course will be set up, with opportunities to win prizes at the latter. Vendors and artisans will also be on site.

“Folks are in for a feast of the ears as well as the bellies at this inaugural festival, the first of its kind in Victoria,” said Daniel Lapp, the event’s fiddle performance curator.

Those looking for more information on the event, or who are interested in signing up as a volunteer, are asked to contact Barlow at glenn@CCGFevents.com.

