The Victoria Regional Transit System’s GradPASS program has been offering free rides to graduating high school students since 1990. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Regional Transit System’s GradPASS program has been offering free rides to graduating high school students since 1990. (Black Press Media file photo)

2 days free transit in June for Greater Victoria high school grads

Those finishing high school can choose two days to travel free on the bus

Greater Victoria high school graduates get a free ride this June.

The Victoria Regional Transit System adopted the popular GradPASS program in 1990 and 31 years later, Grade 12 students still reap the rewards.

Students can ride the bus for free any two days in June.

GradPASS was first introduced in Vancouver in 1988 to encourage safe transportation options during prom season. More than 70 communities across the province offer the pass.

READ ALSO: Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

GradPASS cards are distributed by participating schools in late May. Grads can scratch off their two chosen travel days and show the card with valid student identification when boarding. Learn more about the GradPASS at bctransit.com/victoria/fares/gradpass.

Another group of riders get a free pass for a week in June as BC Transit also celebrates Clean Air Day on June 2. Cyclists can ride the Victoria Regional Transit System for free during Bike to Work Week May 31 to June 6.

Participants must use the bus bike racks or show their bike helmet when boarding the bus.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Transit

Previous story
VIDEO: Collaborative totem project unveiled at Victoria’s Oaklands elementary
Next story
Plans afoot for more pickleball courts in Sooke

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Two-vehicle crash slows northbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway

No injuries reported, northbound lanes reopen

The Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association is asking for the public’s help in finding the gun range’s unofficial mascot, Otis the llama. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/ Facebook)
Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

Otis the llama, a range regular, has been missing for about two weeks

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to multiple thefts from vehicles in mid-May. (Black Press Media File) Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to a rash of thefts from vehicles in mid-May. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responds to multiple thefts from vehicles

Thefts happened on Ardwell Avenue, John Road, Collinwood Road and Menagh Place

Trent Frankel is the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation executive director. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scammers use Oak Bay firefighters’ charity to solicit funds

Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation reminds residents they won’t cold call

Pickleball players are shown in a file photo. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Plans afoot for more pickleball courts in Sooke

Council considers location at new sports box facility

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Two Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

A group of poets has collaborated on a new work: All the Elements – Seven Poets from Sooke. (Pixabay.com)
Sooke Writer’s Collective launches book of poetry

All the Elements chapbook a positive outcome of pandemic

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

Marzipan the baby seal after being rescued in Coal Harbour. (Alyssa Berube photo)
Baby seal ‘Marzipan’ rescued by wildlife response team on northern Vancouver Island

Animal taken to Vancouver for care, recovery

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

Most Read