A Day in the Life in Saanich

Amara Digout, barista at the new Moka House location in Cadboro Bay, makes a morning latte for a customer. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Brian Chow and his daughter, Charlotte Chow, enjoy a sunny afternoon at the water park at Beckwith Park on July 15. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Bruce Klassen (left), Matt Mannix, and Kirk Robinson meet often to cycle together – Cadboro-Gyro Park is a place they like to pull over for a break where they then catch up about life. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Cam Dean, produce manager at Peppers, puts out the watermelons for incoming customers in the morning on July 15. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Peppers produce manager Cam Dean makes sure everything is fresh and ready for customers. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Const. Chelsea Cofield, of the traffic and safety unit at the Saanich Police Department, begins her shift. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Dave Mead walks his dog, Molly, at Cadboro-Gyro Park often since he lives in the area. Molly was rescued by Mead from Mexico at four months old – found in terrible condition, nearly hairless, and in a dumpster – it was he who sought to rescue and provide hope and a loving home for her. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich Fire Department crew members rush to attend to a call where they were alerted to the smell of smoke coming from a neighbourhood in Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Sean Lillis, lieutenant inspector at the Saanich Fire Department, advocates for fire prevention on the morning of July 15 by proudly standing next to one of their fire prevention vehicles. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Sophie Morris, a supervisor at Freshcoast Health Food Bar, serves up a delicious wrap at Beckwith Park on July 15 where their food truck will be for the rest of the week as part of Saanich’s food truck pilot program. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Trevor Potash-Kooyman, head bartender at Smuggler’s Cove Pub, begins his day shift at the British-style tavern located on Penrhyn Street, near Cadboro-Gyro Park. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

One year old Beverly Casey, splashes around at Uptown mall under planters that had recently been watered with her mom standing just out of frame. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

(8:15 a.m.) Julie Remy, owner of Fleuris Studio & Blooms, tends to a section of her flowers on the morning of July 15, checking to see if they are ready to harvest. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

(11:53 a.m.) Joel Rankin (left) and Brett Lesdon (right) use some summer vacation time to hone their ping pong skills at the Gordon Head Recreation Centre July 15. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Brett Lesdon prepares to return a serve at the Gordon Head Recreation Centre. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Canada Post carrier Michael Bailey walks along Tyndall Avenue July 15, sliding letters into mailboxes with a smile on his face. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Assistant distiller Liam McDougall swings shut the door to one of Macaloneys Caledonian Distillery’s two copper pot stills. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Elizabeth Meunier and Christian Seymour sort through a multi-month accumulation of empties at the Glanford Avenue bottle depot under the hot afternoon sun. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

(2:01 p.m.) General manager Rayann Thibault adorns a mannequin with a shimmering necklace at Shades of White Bridal July 15. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

4:20 p.m. Bottle Depot workers Kim Slattery (left), Francesca Fraser and chief operating officer Adam Boswick outside the Glanford Ave location. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Nine-month-old Potato the French bulldog is brought into Bosley’s Pet Valu on West Saanich Road by Ryan Shaw and Christina Lanigan. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Ethan Van Tol scoops some mint ice cream as the radio switches over from ABBA’s Dancing Queen into a Rolling Stones tune at Scoopy Doo’s. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A cyclist joins the eastbound rush-hour traffic on the Royal Bay Drive overpass. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Golfers swinging away at the Blenkinsop Valley Driving Range (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

6:30 p.m. After jaywalking between the marked pedestrian crossings, a deer grabs dinner in a vacant lot between houses on Shelbourne Avenue. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Robyn Meyer (left), Beth Doman – holding Lizzy the Great Dane-lab mix – and Jennifer Kwan on their way to the summit of Mount Douglas. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A Saanich municipal worker empties the garbage cans at Cadboro-Gyro Park. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Tracey Godfrey serves her last customer of the day from the Holy Cow Mini Donuts food truck, parked at Cadboro-Gyro Park. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

7 p.m. The evening view from Mount Douglas on July 15. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A pair of paddlers going opposite directions along the Gorge Waterway watch a goose take off between them. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

A gaggle of geese prepare for a morning takeoff on the Gorge Waterway. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

A great blue heron rests on marine plant growth in the Gorge Waterway. The birds are frequently found hunting for tiny fish along the Gorge. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Kayakers glide along the Gorge Waterway during a morning paddle. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Happy sunflowers spring up along the Gorge Waterway, part of the District of Saanich parks department’s amazing summer floral display along the walkway. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Traffic heads up McKenzie Avenue from the McKenzie Interchange. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Morning cyclists ride on the overpass above the McKenzie Interchange at 7:26 AM. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Pedestrians and cyclists use the Lochside Trail at Carey Road. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Morning traffic on Blanshard heads past construction between West Saanich Road and Ravine Way. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Rowers prepare to leave the dock at Elk Lake. (Don Denton/News Staff)

From left, Donna Gonzales, 3-year-old Mira Gonzales and Vlad Briones enjoy a laugh together at a picnic table at Elk Lake. The trio was visiting from Vancouver on a birthday trip for Donna. (Don Denton/News Staff)

David Chambers harvests fresh vegetables including beets for his farm stand at Madrona Farms at 9:30 AM. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Gill Hawkins tees off at the Cedar Hill Golf Course. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Visitors snap phone photos of the view of downtown Victoria from the top of Mt. Tolmie Park. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Law students enjoy an outdoor class on grass on the UVic campus with their instructors at 10:40 AM. (Don Denton/News Staff)

From left, staff members Matthew Pankhurst and Willem Stroud prepare potatoes for sale at the Galey Farms fresh fruit and vegetable stand on Blenkinsop Road at 11:12 AM. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Waterfit Instructor Kathleen Baker leads a class from poolside at the Saanich Commonwealth Place recreational centre. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Liam Hanham prepares to catch his three-year old son Malcolm as they play in the pool at the Saanich Commonwealth Place recreational centre. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Siblings Samantha (L) and Jessie Middleton enjoy a noon hour sandwich for lunch in the courtyard. (Don Denton/News Staff)

From left, brothers Matthew (8) and Markus (5) cool off in the Uptown Shopping Centre water park at 12:05 PM. (Don Denton/News Staff)

A quiet afternoon on the beach at Elk Lake Park. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Hikers enjoy the view from the summit at Mt. Douglas Park after trekking to the top. (Don Denton/News Staff)