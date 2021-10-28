A Writer’s Passion: Sooke author Deborah Lambert publishing first of six-book series

Author ekes out time between being a mom and owning the Sooke Veterinary Hospital

“She’s one of the most prolific writers I know.”

That’s how Doni Eve, a member of the Sooke Writers’ Collective, describes Deborah Lambert.

Lambert recently signed a deal with 4 Horsemen Publications, a publishing company, which has signed a deal to publish her Son of No Man Series. Book one of six, Rydan, was released in September. Book two comes out in December.

How are the books able to come out so quickly? Lambert has already finished them all, as well as three other young adult fantasy books she self-published, three other unpublished novels and six novellas.

She finished Rydan, the first book in the series, while she was in veterinary school. The story is a revisionist history of her earlier self-published book, looking at the idea of how “the victors write history.”

“So I had this legend in one of my other books about the first king, and I wanted to know more about what really happened, as opposed to what people said happened,” she said.

Lambert also owns and runs the Sooke Veterinary Hospital, which she bought in 2013 after graduating from veterinary school in 2011. She is also a mother with two young children.

So with everything going on, how is she able to write so fast?

“It’s my stress relief,” she said. “Some people knit, some people watch Netflix, I write, and it’s really just what I’ll do to unwind at the end of the day. I find it fun.

“I try to make time, and sometimes it’s only 30 minutes at the end of the day when the kids are in bed,” she added. “Sometimes I can eke out an hour when someone’s having a nap.”

Lambert said writing for fun helps her to keep creating. All in all, she said she has around 11 books set in the Son of No Man universe, with another few books about different topics.

The fact she was writing for herself also made it stressful when she decided to self-publish her first book.

“It was incredibly embarrassing to admit to people that I write,” she said. “It’s fairly personal like you put these things out, and it’s like part of your soul has gone into that book. You can’t help it; you’re going to be very self-conscious of how people are going to read into that.”

Lambert said she sometimes worries if people will question her veterinarian skills because she also writes about kings, queens and sorcery.

“I’ve come to accept that part of it, and people are going to know about it in a small town. You can’t hide that kind of stuff,” she said.

“Certainly, I know some of my clients have my book. I’m still waiting for someone to ask me a question about dragon anatomy or something similar, but it hasn’t come up, thankfully.”

Eve said seeing Lambert’s work getting published is a success for the Sooke Writers’ Collective, with a couple of other members having work published this year.

“She’s a testament to the fact we have so many talented authors in the Sooke area.”



