The Light Up the City contest is back!

It’s time for the annual Light up the City holiday decoration contest!

If you have a display in Greater Victoria you would like added to the 2021 map, please click here.

Thank you to the following local businesses for supporting the 2021 Light Up the City campaign:

Toker Property Group

M&M Meats

Canadian Tire

Broadmead Hearing Clinic

Saanich