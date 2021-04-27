Taya Lee is a Grade 11 student at Glenlyon Norfolk School investigating the use of algae for cleaning contaminated water and producing biodiesel. (Courtesy of Taya Lee)

Taya Lee is a Grade 11 student at Glenlyon Norfolk School investigating the use of algae for cleaning contaminated water and producing biodiesel. (Courtesy of Taya Lee)

Algae in Greater Victoria can clean water, produce biodiesel, says Grade 11 student

Taya Lee is presenting her project at the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Innovation Summit

A Grade 11 Victoria student is exploring how an invasive algae can be used to clean contaminated water and extract oils to produce biodiesel.

Taya Lee, a Saanich resident who attends Glenlyon Norfolk School, is one of dozens of B.C. students competing at the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Innovation Summit this week, Canada’s largest life sciences and biotechnology competition for high school students.

Lee’s interest in contamination solutions was peaked while learning about mercury pollution in Grassy Narrows, Ont. and the effects of global warming. In particular, she found herself interested in water pollution and carbon emissions.

Research showed her that plants have impressive water purifying properties, so Lee began searching fresh water bodies around Greater Victoria for an algae that would meet her requirements. At Swan Lake, she found what she was looking for – Azolla filiculoides is an invasive macroalgae known to exist in fresh water bodies around the world and to have absorbing and purifying properties.

READ ALSO: Saanich teen, Taya Lee, launches free online tutoring website

A study conducted in Iran in 2014 showed the algae could yield up to 58,700 litres of oil per hectare, or about 23,765 litres per acre. The oil can then be used in a biodiesel blend.

Beyond oil absorption, Azolla filiculoides can also filter out heavy metals and bacteria, Lee said. It’s for this reason, she believes the macroalgae could be extremely useful in cleaning polluted water in developing or underdeveloped countries.

In her own experiments, Lee collected samples of the algae in water and added motor oil. She then dried the samples and extracted the oils. On average, her oil yield was 30.7 per cent of the dried biomass.

On a far larger scale, Lee said she believes the macroalgae could be a real solution.

The summit runs from noon to 7:30 p.m. April 26 and 27. Lee’s project, and all the others, can be viewed at biogenius.ca.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island arbutus trees fighting for survival against parasites

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ScienceVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langford opens chapter on NerdYurt, Capital Region’s 450th little free library
Next story
Victoria COVID-19 survivor running half marathon to give back

Just Posted

Cook Street Village resident Keith Ashton and his team will start their fundraiser half marathon run at this point on the Lochside Trail in Central Saanich. The May 1 run winds up at the Terry Fox statue at the foot of Douglas Street in Victoria. (Photo courtesy Connie Robertson)
Victoria COVID-19 survivor running half marathon to give back

Keith Ashton, 81, raising funds for equipment, gives kudos to frontline health care workers

Margaret Jenkins Elementary School is one of four Greater Victoria schools to report COVID-19 exposures Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Four new Greater Victoria school exposures reported overnight

Exposures at View Royal, Strawberry Vale, Margaret Jenkins elementaries and Central Middle School

University of Victoria students Jade Baird, Sicily Fox, Ashley Yaredic and Rachel Dufort speak via video presentation to Victoria council, to whom they delivered the results of an online petition to remove Joseph Trutch’s name from a street in Fairfield. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Online support builds for renaming of Victoria’s Trutch Street

UVic students deliver petition to city council via video presentation

Temporary speed cushions have been installed in three places in Colwood to slow traffic where cyclists and pedestrians cross roadways. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Temporary traffic calming measures coming to four Colwood streets

Public feedback will help decide if installations should be permanent

Taya Lee is a Grade 11 student at Glenlyon Norfolk School investigating the use of algae for cleaning contaminated water and producing biodiesel. (Courtesy of Taya Lee)
Algae in Greater Victoria can clean water, produce biodiesel, says Grade 11 student

Taya Lee is presenting her project at the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Innovation Summit

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

Most Read