VicPD, Colwood and Saanich have been awarded a candy cane award from the Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria. (Photo Courtesy of Unsplash)

VicPD, Colwood and Saanich have been awarded a candy cane award from the Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria. (Photo Courtesy of Unsplash)

Annual candy cane awards recognize VicPD for exemplary service

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria also have praise for Colwood and Saanich

A taxpayer watchdog group has given VicPD a candy cane award for exemplary service while facing difficulties from the pandemic and staff shortages.

The Grumpy TaxpayerS of Greater Victoria, a non-profit, advocacy group which promotes fewer taxes, less waste and more government accountability, presented its candy cane awards to VicPD, the City of Colwood and District of Saanich.

John Treleaven, chair of Grumpy Taxpayer$ said policing during the past few years has been a feat that VicPD has handled well.

“Maintaining public safety is a formidable challenge in the best of times,” Treleaven said in a statement. “But the last few years – with a pandemic, catch-and-release court issues, staffing challenges and a former council who were less than supportive – it has been particularly difficult.”

Second place went to Colwood for implementing a bylaw that will reverse a council pay increase, something the group said was a costly decision for taxpayers.

READ MORE: Colwood council repeals controversial pay increase

“The original council decision is the latest example of how our fractured governance model increases costs for taxpayers,” Treleaven said in the press release. “It’s refreshing to see Colwood take a sober, second look at the decision: This sends a powerful message across the region that taxpayers want a fair, logical and consistent process when wages are set.”

Treleaven said the municipality is unique in that it even alerts taxpayers to council compensation.

Colwood garnered more praise, sharing the third-place award with Saanich for the high quality of their council meeting broadcasts, which both scored high in an analysis that looked at how accessible they were, as well as the quality of the broadcast.

“For busy taxpayers, a quality broadcast of council proceedings is critical these days,” Treleaven said in the statement.”Public engagement is considered even more important now after voter turnout dropped significantly in the last municipal election. Local government and the CRD needs to up their game.”

READ ALSO: View Royal nixes limit on virtual council appearances

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsHolidaysWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke writer among B.C. literary prize winners

Just Posted

VicPD, Colwood and Saanich have been awarded a candy cane award from the Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria. (Photo Courtesy of Unsplash)
Annual candy cane awards recognize VicPD for exemplary service

Victoria’s newly elected council will have its first public discussion on the missing middle housing initiative on Dec. 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria council discusses missing middle housing initiative process

North Saanich’s share of the new proposed roundabout near the Amazon facility drops to 17.2 per cent from 20 per cent, drawing criticism from Coun. Scott Garnett, who wants North Saanich to honour its commitment of 20 per cent toward the project. North Saanich’s Mayor Peter Jones says he won’t comment about Garnett’s comments. (Black Press Media file photo)
North Saanich mayor won’t comment on Sidney councillor’s roundabout complaints

Western Sandpipers require clean intertidal habitats in estuaries to gain the strength for their transcontinental migration journeys. They slurp biofilm from mud flats rich with bacteria and diatoms. (Kurlene Wenberg photo) Western Sandpipers slurp biofilm from mud flats rich with bacteria and diatoms. (Kurlene Wenberg photo)
Saanich certified as ‘bird-friendly’ city by feds