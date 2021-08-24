Anonymous donation helps fill the cupboards at Saanich community kitchen

Shelbourne Community Kitchen program co-ordinator Kim Cummins (left) and former board chair Laura Cochrane take stock of the supplies in the kitchen’s pantry. (Black Press Media file photo)

An anonymous donation has helped get things cooking for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen’s latest fundraising effort.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, will match donations up to $20,000 for the campaign called Double the Need, Double the Donation.

“This generous offer could not have come at a better time as the need for our programs has more than doubled due to COVID, and we are having to move to a new location in order to meet the growing community need for food support,” Clarice Dillman, board chair of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen, said in a release. “We are so grateful for donors who step up at times like this.”

The Shelbourne Community Kitchen has more than 1,100 members and 830 participants who access programs and has faced numerous challenges over the past year.

“I am so proud of how our team pivoted in 2020. We never missed a day of service and went above and beyond to keep healthy food accessible even as our numbers doubled,” said program director Kim Cummins.

Growing need, along with the expense of renovating and moving to a larger space has resulted in the need for additional funding. Due to the move and COVID, the kitchen has had to rely more on grocery vouchers and less on food donations. It is hoped the fundraising campaign will raise enough cash to meet this need as well as equip the kitchen for its opening, expected in early September. The new location is in Unit 101, 3787 Cedar Hill Rd., just a few blocks from the old location.

Donations can be made through the website shelbournecommunitykitchen.ca or directly through canadahelps.org and search for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen.

In addition to distributing fresh and healthy food, volunteers with the kitchen teach cooking programs, host garden workshops and events, and manage gardens to supply fresh produce for programs.

In 2020 the Shelbourne Community Kitchen accomplishments included:

● 650 adults and 90 children served through the pantry program

● 34,000 pounds of food distributed

● 900 meals prepared together

● 175 meal kits delivered

● 37 food skills programs (20 in person, 17 virtual sessions)

● 995 pounds of produce grown

● 1,300 food plants distributed

